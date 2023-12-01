CAN Women 2024 (Q): Senegal massacres Egypt, Tunisia takes on Congo

Senegal took over Egypt (4-0) this Thursday evening, during the first leg of the last qualifying round of the 2024 Women’s CAN. In Soliman, Tunisia easily disposed of Congo (5- 2).

The first leg of the final round of the 2024 Women’s CAN qualifiers continued this Thursday with several matches played across Africa. At the Lat-Dior stadium in Thiès, Senegal easily defeated Egypt. In a match dominated head and shoulders, the Lionesses of Téranga won with a score of 4-0.

Marième Babou opened the scoring in the 26th minute, Nguenar Ndiaye doubled the lead four minutes later (30th). Back from the locker room, Hapsatou Malado Diallo (67th) and Mbayang Sow (87th) added to the score in this perfect evening for the Senegalese. It now remains for Korka Fall’s teammates to maintain this comfortable advantage during the return phase in Cairo, on December 5.

Tunisia in show of force

In the other meeting of the day, Tunisia dominated Congo Brazzaville (5-2) at the Soliman municipal stadium. Salma Zemzem scored a hat-trick (13, 37 and 53 minutes), while Meriem Houij (44th) and Sabrine Ellouzi (50th) added to the tally. The two teams will meet in Congo next Tuesday for the second round of this double confrontation.