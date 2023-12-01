CAN Women 2024 (Q): Mali 7-2 Guinea, Nigeria 5-0 Cape Verde, Thursday results

Discover the results of the matches played Thursday in Africa, counting for the first phase of the final qualifying round for the 2024 Women’s CAN. Most of the continent’s top names enforced the hierarchy.

The 2024 Women’s CAN qualifiers were in the spotlight on Thursday, with the first leg matches. And on arrival, most of the big names did justice to their rank. Receiving Cape Verde, Nigeria took a stroll with a crushing victory.

Obviously too strong for their Cape Verdean opponents, the Super Falcons won with a score of 5-0. A large advantage that the Nigerians will try to maintain during the return match next week.

In other matches, Mali easily defeated Guinea (7-2), while Algeria blew away Burundi (5-1) in Algiers. Reigning African champion, South Africa stalled on the field of Burkina Faso. Despite the offensive desires of both sides, the two teams parted with the score of parity (1-1). See you next Tuesday for the second round.

CAN Women’s Qualifiers 2024: the results of this Thursday

Tanzania 3-0 Togo

Tunisia 5-2 Congo

Nigeria 5-0 Cape Verde

Burkina Faso 1-1 South Africa

Algeria 5-1 Burundi

Mali 7-2 Guinea

Senegal 4-0 Egypt.