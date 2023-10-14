Gabon: Sylvia Bongo, the wife of Ali Bongo put in prison

The wife of ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, has been imprisoned. This was reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to his lawyer, this is an “illegal” and “arbitrary” procedure.

As the agency reported, Ms. Bongo was placed under arrest warrant at Libreville central prison late Wednesday evening after a new hearing by an investigating judge.

The wife of the former Gabonese president was charged on September 29 with “money laundering”. Previously, after a coup in Gabon, an investigation was opened against members of the elites ousted from power, including relatives of the country’s president. Thus, Mr. Ondimba’s son has already been accused of high treason and corruption.