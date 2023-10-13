Morocco: Reynald Pedros dismissed as head of the Atlas Lionesses

The chapter of Reynald Pedros at the head of the Lionesses of the Atlas is now closed. The 52-year-old French technician, in office since November 2020, was dismissed from his position as Morocco coach, following two consecutive defeats against Zambia in September (0-2, 2-6).

Former coach of the OL women’s team, Pedros will forever remain the first coach to have led the Moroccan women’s national team to the World Cup, a year after leading them to the final of the African Cup. of Nations, which was held at home. This year, at the prestigious tournament in Australia and New Zealand, the Lionesses distinguished themselves by becoming the first Arab team to reach the round of 16 (although they lost 4-0 to France). However, the two recent defeats against Zambia sealed the fate of the former French international (25 caps, 4 goals).

“ The book closes and I am very disappointed not to continue my mission with the Moroccan national A team. But I’m very proud to have put this team on top of the world.”, shared Pedros without bitterness. He did not fail to thank President Fouzi Lekjaa for his trust, Mouad Hajji, Younes and Bahia for their dedication and passion, as well as all the Moroccan supporters who supported them. He concluded by expressing his hope for new and exciting adventures.

Reynald Pedros leaves his place to a strong successor in the person of Jorge Vilda, aged 42, former coach of the Spanish women’s team and recent winner of the World Cup. Her arrival marks the start of a new chapter for the Atlas Lionesses, with new challenges and opportunities on the horizon for their quest for sporting excellence. This in no way erases the success of Pedros, who has an honorable record of 17 victories, 6 draws and 12 defeats with the Moroccan national team. With the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, the newcomer will have to get to work quickly.