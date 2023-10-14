Senegal-Cameroon: bad news for Aliou Cissé

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé will be without his striker Nicolas Jackson for the October rally due to a hand injury, while the Téranga Lions face Cameroon in a friendly next Tuesday in Lens in France.

Like Guinea which lost three of its executives including captain Naby Kéita, Senegal will also be deprived of one of its elements for the October gathering. According to information from media Taggat, Nicolas Jackson, the Chelsea striker, is forced to withdraw from the list due to hand surgery.

A hard blow for the coach of the Lions of Téranga, Aliou Cissé, who will have to do without his center forward for the clash against Cameroon on October 17 in a friendly. Even if the young 22-year-old striker has not yet met expectations with the Blues (2 goals in 7 Premier League games), his potential and his qualities are undeniable.

With only 4 caps for the Senegalese national team, he will have to wait to score his first goal for his country. In the absence of Jackson, Boulaye Dia and Habib Diallo will find themselves competing to occupy the starting place at the forefront of the attack.

To compensate for this absence, the young 22-year-old striker, Abdallah Sima, who already has 2 selections for the national team, was called up as reinforcement. On the rise, with 7 goals scored in 15 matches in all competitions this season with Glasgow Rangers, his call-up is well deserved.

This opportunity to return to the national team after more than two years of absence provides Sima with a valuable opportunity to prove his worth and contribute to the team’s future success.