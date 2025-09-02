South Africa: waterfall of injuries before shocks against Lesotho and Nigeria

The South African team will have to deal with without two new major elements before its decisive qualification meetings for the 2026 World Cup against Lesotho and Nigeria.

The central defender of Hanover, Ime Okon – whose father is Nigerian – as well as the attacking midfielder of Orlando Pirates, Patrick Maswanganyi, had to forfeit. To overcome these absences, coach Hugo Broos summoned Sipho Mbule and Thabo Moloisane.

The Belgian technician expressed his frustration in front of this cascade of injuries: “It is one of the most difficult preparations since I was at the head of the Bafana Bafana. We have lost many important players ”he admitted to the press.

The Bafana Bafana will face the Lesotho on Friday, before receiving Nigeria next Tuesday at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Group C leaders with 13 points in six games, the former African champions intend to consolidate their first place against two weight opponents.