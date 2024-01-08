CAN 2023: Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on the situation of André Onana

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag provided an update on the case of André Onana, whose departure for Cameroon for CAN 2023 is still uncertain, a few days before the competition.

Summoned with Cameroon for the CAN 2023 which opens in a few days in Ivory Coast, André Onana will honor this continental mass with his presence despite the rumors of recent months announcing his renunciation of the tournament. However, the exact date of his departure to the Indomitable Lions for preparations for the tournament still remains uncertain.

Recently, the English press indicated that the Mancunian management reached an agreement with the Cameroonian Football Federation to release the goalkeeper on January 14, the eve of the Elephants’ entry into the running. More precisely, the native of Nkol Ngok should play the match against Tottenham on the occasion of the 21st day of the Premier League and continue a decisive meeting against the Syli National 24 hours later, counting for the first day of the C of the Cup. Africa of Nations. An insane schedule for the 27-year-old who also has to endure long hours of flying between England and the Ivory Coast.

Ten Hag – “We are in discussion”

Asked about the particular situation of his player, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, however, wanted to calm things down. At a press conference on Thursday, on the eve of the match against Burnley in the FA Cup, the Dutch technician indicated that discussions are underway to find an ideal slot for the departure of the ex-Ajax goalkeeper.

“ We are in constant discussion with the Cameroon Football Federation regarding André Onana. I cannot confirm his presence in the match against Tottenham on January 14, but he will be in goal in the match against Wigan Athletic on January 8 », Said the Batavian coach. Note that Cameroon will face Gambia and Senegal during the second and final day of the group stages of the tournament.