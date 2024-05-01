Gabon – National dialogue: a document of 1000 resolutions handed over to the authorities

In Gabon, the inclusive national dialogue organized by the transitional authorities in Gabon closed this Tuesday, April 30. The conclusions were handed over to the president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

In Gabon, the conclusions of the national dialogue were presented on April 30, 2024 to the president of the transition during the ceremony held at the presidential palace in Libreville. This document, which contains 1,000 resolutions, proposes a series of political, economic and social reforms.

The political report recommended a presidential regime in the future Constitution and the suspension of all political parties until the establishment of new, stricter rules, specifies Africanews. The duration of the transition is maintained at two years with a one-year reprieve in the event of force majeure, according to the same source.

The post-inclusive national dialogue calendar provides for the establishment of a Constituent Assembly which will make it possible to draft the future Constitution of the Gabonese Republic. This Constitution will be submitted to a referendum to the Gabonese people in June 2024, the information site further indicates.

Seven months after the military coup against President Ali Bongo, General Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the transition, launched this “consultation of all the vital forces of the nation” supposed to prepare for elections in 2025.

As a reminder, on August 30, soldiers overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had been in power for 14 years, when he had just been proclaimed the winner of a presidential election widely criticized for “irregularities”. Five days later, General Brice Oligui Nguema, at the head of the putschists, was sworn in as president of a “transition” whose duration he had not set, but with the reiterated promise to “return power to civilians” through “credible elections”.