DRC: end of MONUSCO operations in South Kivu

After 21 years of presence, the UN Peacekeeping Mission (MONUSCO) has officially ceased its operations in the province of South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This withdrawal was carried out at the request of Kinshasa and with the approval of the Security Council.

After two decades of presence, MONUSCO peacekeepers completed their withdrawal from the South Kivu province on April 30, leaving behind security responsibility now in the hands of the Congolese defense and security forces. This decision, taken in agreement with the authorities in Kinshasa and the UN Security Council, marks a new phase in the transition process towards national responsibility for security.

Since January, Congolese authorities have gradually taken control of MONUSCO military bases in the province, and this process is expected to continue with the transfer of five other bases between May and June. However, the full repatriation of MONUSCO personnel in uniform is only scheduled for June 30. Only a residual team of civilian personnel will remain on site to facilitate the transition.

Despite joint efforts between MONUSCO and the Congolese government to strengthen the latter's presence in areas previously occupied by blue helmets, the security situation remains worrying. The general context of remobilization of armed actors and persistent regional tensions fuel concerns about the stability of the region.

MONUSCO emphasizes that its legal presence in South Kivu will henceforth be limited to United Nations funds and programs. This transition raises concerns among humanitarian actors, who fear that the absence of peacekeepers will compromise their access to high-risk areas under the control of armed groups.