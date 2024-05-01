Elections in South Africa: the African Union sends observers

The African Union (AU) deployed an election observation mission to South Africa, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. With 60 short-term observers, this mission will closely monitor the electoral process during the period from May 21 to June 3.

The announcement of the AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) comes a few weeks before the national and local elections scheduled for May 29 in South Africa. In South Africa, AUEOM will review pre-election preparations and the conduct of elections to ensure their integrity and legitimacy.

The AU statement said the observation mission will hold meetings with various stakeholders, including electoral authorities, political parties, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to gather diverse information and perspectives. on the electoral process.

South Africa is gearing up for a historically competitive election, with more than 14,000 candidates vying for 887 seats in the national and provincial legislatures.

Once the elections are concluded, the AU observer mission will issue a preliminary statement based on the results collected and observations on the ground. This statement will serve as a first assessment of the conduct of elections and the political environment in the country.