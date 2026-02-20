From taximan to unsinkable champion February 12, 2026

Champion Tapha Tine from the Baol Mbollo stable (44 years old) prides himself on being one of “the ten best in the Senegalese arena”. On Sunday February 15, he will meet Franc (Jambars Wrestling) in a high-tension duel, symbol of a pivotal moment in his trajectory. Starting from the street as a taximan, he established himself as champion of a world where fees are counted in millions of FCfa.

Amdy Moustapha Tine. A discreet name for an extraordinary build. In Réfane, his native village in the department of Bambey, no one imagined that this boy trained in a “daara” (Koranic school) would one day become this Tapha Tine, an essential champion of the Senegalese arena.

Arriving in Dakar at 17, he learned the hard school of transport alongside his uncle, Aliou Faye, at the Main Hospital. Apprentice, then experienced driver, prosperous taximan and committed trucker, he traveled the Dakar – Réfane axis for a long time before the struggle reshaped his destiny and made him one of the most feared giants on the circuit.

His father, Gningane, is a former wrestler. He is certainly little known to modern enthusiasts, but he has made his own way. And he worthily defended the colors of his land. Those who knew him report that he was a reckless wrestler. They never doubted that his son Moustapha would later follow in his footsteps.

History has proven them right. Things happened as predicted.

“Blood doesn’t lie. I knew that sooner or later, I would follow in his footsteps by becoming a wrestler,” he admits, explaining that he made his entry into the “mbapatt”, these neighborhood fights, where he established himself by flying through tournaments and winning large bets in kind and in cash. Harvested harvests that convinced him of his talent.

It’s off to a long career. Tapha Tine began his career in 2005. He got off to a good start. Indeed, the “Giant of Baol” dominated Malaw Séras (January 9, 2005), Sa Cadior 2 (June 5, 2005), Talla Gaïndé (February 5, 2006), El Hadji Diouf (June 18, 2006)…

It was with these crazy performances that he caught the eye of the late Salif Mbengue, known as Gaston. The latter co-opted him in the first edition of the Strike Wrestling Championship (Claf).

In this prestigious tournament, Tapha Tine recorded his first defeat against Issa Pouye (December 10, 2006). Determined to rectify the situation during his second outing, Réfane’s child was pushed into the hole by Lac de Guiers 2 (January 28, 2007). He still managed to clear his honor during his final outing against the unfortunate favorite of the pool, Yékini Jr (July 29, 2007).

Tapha Tine and Mame Goor Diouf, a separating rivalry

Founded in 1994, the Baol stable wanted to be the great sporting house for the region’s wrestlers. Heiress to the Ngoundiane stable which brought together fighters from all over Baol, she aimed to unite the active forces of the area.

Former glory of the national Olympic team and son of Baol, Mbaye Gningue known as Mbaye Ndéwane recalls that the Baol stable was the first association to bring together wrestlers from the entire region. But this union, as ambitious as it may be, will not resist internal rivalries for long.

The silent competition between the two leaders of the time, Mame Goor Diouf and Tapha Tine, ended up cracking it. Tensions grew, differences increased and, in 2007, Tapha Tine, accompanied by several leaders, left the Baol stable to found Baol Mbollo.

This departure marks the start of a new adventure. Coach Mbaye Ndéwane follows the “Giant of Baol” with a group of young athletes to carry out this new sporting project.

“I had no disagreement with Mame Goor Diouf. I have always had ambitions. I wanted to stand on my own two feet with new leaders and a new project. This is how I requested the creation of the Baol Mbollo stable,” explains Tapha Tine.

This choice quickly paid off for him. An influential Baol executive, Moussa Diagne, then general director of Dakar Dem Dikk, decided to support the project.

Unanimously elected president of Baol Mbollo, he provides the champion with the necessary means to realize his ambitions. Convinced of Tapha Tine’s potential, he involved his own family in the adventure and persuaded his older brother, Omar Diagne known as Omez, a retired artilleryman, to take charge of supervising the wrestler. He is entrusted with a clear mission: to structure, discipline and raise Tapha Tine to the top.

A special program is in place. The training sessions take place between the beaches of Dakar, weight rooms, boxing and the site of the African Renaissance Monument, at planned times.

Fight royal in 2013, a shattered dream

When Tapha Tine established himself as undefeated under the colors of Baol Mbollo, the conviction was shared: the giant was one step away from the Grail, the crown of “King of the Arena”.

In June 2013, promoter Aziz Ndiaye offered him the perfect opportunity by mounting a royal fight against Balla Gaye 2, just crowned “King” after dethroning Yékini on April 22, 2012. The poster ignited the arena and crystallized all the passions. The stakes are immense.

Tapha Tine arrives sharp, sure of his strength, carried by an entire region ready to celebrate its first crown. That day, everything seemed aligned for the Baol to finally reach the summit.

But the scenario changes. On the day of hostilities, Tapha Tine misses her fight. Unrecognizable, he is dominated and heavily beaten by the “Lion of Guédiawaye”. A crushing, unimaginable defeat.

The shock is severe, the disappointment immense. The Baol is stunned. The stable is cracking, departures are increasing, leaving behind deep damage, difficult to repair.

Faced with the crisis, awareness is essential: without unity, no dream is possible. From this reflection was born the 100% Baol collective, with a clear slogan: the union of hearts.

“We are all parents. The past has shown that we cannot achieve anything in the division. The other localities are united, we had to follow this example,” confides Tapha Tine, fully engaged in this dynamic.

A new mentality then takes hold in the Baol. Supportive leaders, united fighters, shared preparations, mutual advice: everyone puts the collective interest above stable rivalries. An entire people now makes the success of Tapha Tine a common fight.

Despite the disillusionment, the giant remains convinced. In his eyes, the Baol has his man.

“Since the start of my career, I have been one of the ten best wrestlers in the arena. I want to bring the crown back to Baol. The hour has not yet come, but it will come. I firmly believe in it,” he insists.

For Mbaye Gouye Gui’s mentor, all the ingredients are now there. The state of mind has changed, solidarity is real. “If we continue like this, Baol will soon have its “King of the Arena”,” he dreams.

Since his defeat against Balla Gaye 2 on July 21, 2024, Tapha Tine has only one obsession: facing another King. He provokes, insists and pushes for a duel against Modou Lô.

But before hoping for the ultimate crown, an obstacle stands in his way. On February 15, he will first have to slow down Franc. A key fight, perhaps the last lock before the final summit.

By Abdoulaye DEMBÉLÉ