“Dello njukkel” caravan, Sédhiou stopover: Sadio Mané offered as a model to young people…

After long hours of waiting, the Can trophy reached the Sédhiou stage on Tuesday, February 10, in the evening. The football authorities presented the cup to the people in a festive atmosphere. The various speakers encouraged the youth to be inspired by the resilience of the “Lions” in their field.

SEDHIOU – It was in a festive atmosphere that the populations of the commune of Sédhiou received, Tuesday, late in the evening, the delegation of the Senegalese Football Federation as part of the “Delloo Njukkel trophy tour”.

The federals and the Lions coach set foot on the lawn of the Sédhiou Papiss Demba Cissé municipal stadium, around 9:30 p.m. Despite the long wait, the crowd, mainly made up of young people, showed immense joy when the delegation crossed the entrance to the lawn.

“Since the start of this Trophy Tour, we have had the best welcome in Sédhiou. This doesn’t surprise me at all. The momentum for winning this cup started from Sédhiou,” launched Abdoulaye Fall, the president of the Fsf who, in the same wake, recalled that his link with the capital of Pakao dates from 2019, when he sponsored the final of the Regional League Cup.

Continuing his remarks, he adds that Sédhiou was at the heart of this conquest of the Cup by one of his worthy sons, in this case Sadio Mané. The president of the Fsf took advantage of this opportunity to pay tribute to the national “Nianthio” for his modesty and for his exemplarity for African youth.

The football boss also wanted to highlight the decisive role of Pape Thiaw for the continental coronation. “Pray for Pope Thiaw, so that he will bring you the World Cup on the evening of July 18, 2026,” he declared to the ovations of the public. As for Governor Diadia Dia, he underlined the pride of the entire Sédhiou region, “land of Sadio Mané, in having received this trophy”.

Throughout the competition, the “Lions” showed bravery and perseverance to obtain a second coronation. “We are proud of the “Lions” who surpassed themselves during this tournament,” he said.

Taking advantage of the presence of young people on the stadium stands, he invited them to draw inspiration from the players by fighting at school to rise among the best. This party was held in a dimly lit setting. Built for several years, the municipal stadium is not yet lit.

This situation attracted the attention of the president of the Fsf, Abdoulaye Fall who promised to help light up the only modern playground in the municipality. Thus, around 11 p.m., the federal delegation headed to Bambali, 17 kilometers from the commune of Sédhiou, to present the trophy to the village of Sadio Mané.