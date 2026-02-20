Final face-to-face before Sunday: Tapha Tine absent, Franc confident of victory

The Jambaar Productions event structure, led by promoter Mansour Bâ, organized last Wednesday, in the premises of 2Stv, the ultimate verbal joust between Tapha Tine (Écurie Baol Mbollo) and Franc (Jambaar Wrestling Academy). In the absence of his opponent, Franc simply promised him hell.

As is tradition in the arena, and often at the instigation of sponsors, the promoters hold a final face-to-face meeting in the week preceding the fight, in order to offer a last taste of the clash. It is in this spirit that Mansour Bâ invited the two wrestlers to exchange their final words before their confrontation on February 15 at the Pikine National Arena. But Tapha Tine, the “Giant of Baol”, was conspicuous by his absence. A defection whose reasons remain unacknowledged, even if, in the community, some sometimes evoke fears linked to mystical reprisals. An absence which left a bitter taste for the organizer of this large poster. Alone in front of the microphones, Franc remained measured, far from his usual volcanic outings.

“We are only a few days away from my confrontation with Tapha Tine. He was absent during this last face-to-face meeting. I can’t say anything in his absence. All that remains is to wait for the big day to apply the lessons I learned facing him in the arena. I’m ready,” he said. Determined, the resident of Jambaar Wrestling Academy also wanted to thank those around him. “My journey shows that I must redouble my efforts to achieve better performances in my young career. This is an opportunity to thank all those who supervise me and my sparring partners: Yaram Guèye, Laye Pythagore, Boy Lô, Moussa Dioum 2, Tapha Jr, Batika, Baye Lakhad, Ibou Laye, etc. They are giving me their support so that I can bring them victory on February 15,” he said.

The one nicknamed “Ndiago’Or” by those close to him did not fail to tackle his opponent. “Tapha Tine cashed the promoter’s advance. He had to show professionalism by showing up for this face-to-face meeting in order to honor our commitments to the promoter and his sponsors,” he said. This confrontation crystallizes passions. It opposes two generations, two styles, but above all two wrestlers with solid arguments. Verdict, Sunday February 15, for what promises to be a high-level technical shock.

