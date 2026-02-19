CAN: towards a move to 28 teams every 4 years, the big announcements from Patrice Motsepe

Meeting with the executive committee in Dar es Salaam, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, unveiled a series of major decisions designed to fundamentally reshape continental football.

Organization of CAN 2027, disciplinary reform, arbitration and overhaul of the calendar: the pan-African body is entering a phase of strategic transformation.

CAN 2027: the “Pamoja” project confirmed

Faced with rumors suggesting a withdrawal from the organization due to infrastructure delays, Motsepe wanted to reassure. According to Sport News Africa, the joint “Pamoja” project, led by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, is being maintained.

The CAF president acknowledged there are logistical challenges, but expressed confidence that East Africa will be ready. The body intends to draw on the recent experience of CHAN organized in the region to meet this major challenge.

Discipline and arbitration: CAF raises its voice

The incidents observed during the CAN 2025 final were also at the heart of the debates. Despite the coronation of the Senegal football team, certain behaviors deemed unacceptable have pushed CAF to consider toughening the disciplinary code.

Motsepe announced a review of fines and sanctions so that they are proportional to the seriousness of the infractions. The objective: to preserve the image and integrity of the competition.

Arbitration, regularly singled out, will also be the subject of an in-depth evaluation. Comparing the performances observed in Ivory Coast and Morocco during the last two editions, the CAF president recognized inadequacies, while reaffirming the desire to guarantee impartiality and professionalism.

A CAN every four years and expanded to 28 teams

The most structuring decision concerns the rhythm of the CAN. From the 2028 edition, the competition will now be held every four years, and no longer every two years. This measure aims to harmonize the African calendar with international standards and to reduce recurring tensions with European clubs regarding the release of players.

In the same dynamic, CAF is considering expanding the tournament to 28 teams, compared to 24 currently. According to Motsepe, this development will increase competitiveness and provide more nations with the opportunity to participate in the showcase of African football.

An African League of Nations to fill the void

To compensate for the disappearance of the biennial CAN and preserve the revenues of the federations, CAF will launch an African Nations League. Organized every two years in a zonal format, this new competition will support the development of infrastructure and allow each country to play more matches at home.

Praising the quality of Moroccan facilities, Motsepe insisted on the need for the entire continent to align itself with high standards.

Through these announcements, CAF displays a clear ambition: to modernize its model, strengthen the credibility of its competitions and sustainably place African football in a more structured and competitive dynamic.