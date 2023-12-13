FIFA-The Best 2023: with Yassine Bounou, the finalists for the title of goalkeeper of the year

FIFA has announced the three finalists for the Best Goalkeeper of the Year award. The winner will be announced during the FIFA The Best Awards ceremony which will take place on January 15 in London, England.

Who to succeed Emiliano Martinez? Elected goalkeeper of the previous edition, the Argentinian goalkeeper is not in the running for this year’s award which will be awarded during the FIFA The Best Awards 2023 ceremony scheduled for January 15 in London. For this edition, three candidates are in the running. They are Thibaut Courtois, Yassine Bounou and Ederson Moraes.

Real Madrid goalkeeper, the first failed to win the coronation in 2022, where he finished 2nd behind the Argentinian. Author of a 2022-2023 season with Sevilla FC, winner of the Europa League, the Moroccan is in the running for this individual trophy for the second consecutive time (coming 3rd in 2022). Winner of the Champions League with Manchester City, who achieved a hat-trick, Ederson completes this shocking trio.

For the women’s section, Mackenzie Arnold (Australia/West Ham), Catalina Coll (Spain/FC Barcelona) and Mary Earps (England/Manchester United) will fight for this trophy.