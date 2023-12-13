CAF Awards 2023: Yassine Bounou voted best African goalkeeper of the year

The CAF Awards 2023, the ceremony rewarding the greatest players in African football of the year, takes place this Monday in Marrakech, Morocco. And Moroccan Yassine Bounou was voted best African goalkeeper of the year.

Winner of the Europa League with Sevilla and today at Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia, the Moroccan goalkeeper was especially rewarded for his exceptional performance during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The last bastion of the Atlas Lions, he played a major role in the progress of his team which reached the semi-finals of the competition.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper was preferred to other big names from the continent including André Onana (Inter Milan, then Manchester United, Cameroon) and Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly SC, Egypt), who notably won the African Champions League with Al Ahly.