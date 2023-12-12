Death of Afro-pop singer Zahara at 36: here is the illness she suffered from

Afro-pop singer Zahara died at the age of 36 on the night of Monday to Tuesday December 12, 2023 in South Africa following liver disease.

Singer Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, is no more. She died in a hospital in Johannesburg. His death was announced by the government and his record company. “I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA”announced the South African Minister of Culture, Zizi Kodwa, on Monday on the X platform.

“ Zahara and his guitar have had an incredible and lasting impact on South African music” , he added. Singer Zahara was hospitalized in November 2023 “following pain”. In 2019, she courageously shared her fight against alcohol addiction. The latest news was that she was suffering from liver disease.