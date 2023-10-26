Tunisia: the president of the Football Federation arrested and placed in police custody

Cited as part of an investigation into suspected corruption, the president of the Tunisian Football Federation, Wadie Jary, was arrested this Thursday and placed in police custody, according to a judicial source reported by local media.

Wadie Jary could end up in prison, while the president of the Tunisian Football Federation was arrested this Thursday. The boss of the FTF was placed in police custody as part of an investigation into suspected corruption. The announcement of his arrest was confirmed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“A legal complaint was filed by the ministry concerning the illegality of a contract concluded between the Federation and a technical director. The case is linked to financial corruption within the Federation”declared Chokri Hamda, the ministry spokesperson.

At the head of the Tunisian Football Federation since 2012, Wadie Jary has been at the bottom of the wave for months. He is the target of several investigations relating to the organization of match-fixing, money laundering, embezzlement and corruption.

Accusations that he always refuted by presenting arguments. His management of the FTF is also criticized by certain members of the federation. Which denounced “authoritarian” management by their president and a lack of transparency of the body’s finances.