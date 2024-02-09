FIFA makes a strong decision for the referee of the Senegal-Côte d’Ivoire match

FIFA has unveiled the list of African referees preselected for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup in America. And the governing body of world football has retained the Gabonese whistle Pierre Atcho.

His controversial decisions during the round of 16 of CAN 2023 between Senegal and Ivory Coast (1-1, 5-4 tab) will ultimately not earn him international sanctions. Pierre Atcho, since that’s who we’re talking about, was preselected by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup.

In a list disclosed by the Actu Foot Maghreb site, the name of the Gabonese referee appears among the 13 African whistles retained by the world football body. Good news for the man in black who could officiate during the competition.

Ibrahim Mutaz from Libya, Ghorbal Mustapha from Algeria, Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo from the DRC, Tom Abongile from South Africa, Issa Sy from Senegal, Dahane Beida from Mauritania, Mahmood Ali Mahmood from Sudan, Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed Omar from Egypt, Mansour Mohamed Maarouf of Egypt, Omar Abdulkadir Artan of Somalia, Allaou Akhadji Mahamat of Chad and Moroccan Bouchra Marboubi are the other preselected referees from the continent. As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup will take place in June and July 2026 and will be jointly organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico.