CAN 2023: before Ivory Coast-DRC, Max Gradel’s warlike message to the Ivorians

Max-Alain Gradel was at a press conference this Tuesday, on the eve of the match against the DRC in the semi-final of CAN 2023. And the left winger from Gaziantep FK sent a strong message to the Ivorian public.

Qualified for the final four of CAN 2023 after its stunning victory against Mali, Ivory Coast will try to continue the adventure. The Elephants will cross crampons with the DRC on Wednesday at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. An obstacle to overcome to reach the final that the Ivorians have not reached since CAN 2015.

At a press conference this Tuesday, Max-Alain Gradel spoke about this duel which promises to be very competitive. And the left winger of Gaziantep FK invited the Ivorian people to push their people to victory.