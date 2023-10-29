FIFA Day: with Sadio Mané, Senegal tames Cameroon

Senegal defeated Cameroon (1-0) Monday evening in Lens, France, in a friendly. Sadio Mané scored the only goal of the match.

And it is ultimately Senegal which wins the Lions’ duel against Cameroon. The Senegalese in fact disposed of the Cameroonians on Monday evening at the Bollaert stadium in Lens (France). Facing their indomitable counterparts in a match counting for the October international break, the Lions of Téranga won with a short score of 1-0.

Sadio Mané scored the only goal of the game. An achievement that came a little after half an hour of play following a penalty conceded by Oumar Gonzalez, who brought down Kalidou Koulibaly in the area (1-0, 35e).

The two teams will meet again next January for the second act of this duel of the wild animals. With this time, a major stake: qualification for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast (January 13-February 11, 2024).