Cameroon: Rigobert Song’s list against Russia and against Senegal

Cameroon is ready to do battle in two friendly matches scheduled for October 12 against Russia in Moscow, followed by a clash on October 16 against Aliou Cissé’s Senegal in Lens.

Coach Rigobert Song has just revealed his list of 24 players for these matches. News which marks the return of FC Nantes defender, Jean-Charles Castelletto, to the squad, alongside Sheriff Tiraspol winger, Jérome Ngom Mbekeli.

It should also be noted the presence of Toulouse FC striker Frank Magri, originally from Agen (France), who chose to represent the Cameroonian selection.

However, two notable absences should be noted: Reading midfielder Ben Elliott and Hellas Verona defensive midfielder Martin Hongla will not be part of the squad for these friendly matches.

The list of Cameroon: