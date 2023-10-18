FIFA Day: Madagascar overthrows Benin

Despite Andreas Hountondji’s opener, Benin lost to Madagascar (1-2) this Tuesday in a friendly in Morocco.

Big disappointment for Benin which ends its Moroccan tour without the slightest victory. Separated to a draw during their clash with Sierra Leone (1-1) last week, the Cheetahs this time suffered a defeat against Madagascar. Opposed to the Bareas in a friendly match, counting for the international break in October, Gernot Rohr’s foals lost with a score of 2-1.

In a fiercely contested match, the Beninese had nevertheless taken the game from the right end, with the opening score signed by Andreas Hountondji. The Rodez striker scored his first goal for the selection by victoriously taking a free kick which had found the bar (1-0, 2nd). An advantage that Benin will not maintain for long, however.

Caught at the mark via Tsiry who took advantage of an impeccable cross to equalize with an unstoppable recovery (1-1, 22nd), the Jodel Dossou gang, author of a big miss, will be knocked down at the back from the locker room. Jean Yves Razafindrakoto, on a long shot with a rebound, will give his team the advantage (1-2, 52nd). The latest offensive actions from both sides will not change the electronic scorer which remained silent until the final whistle.

Benin therefore bows and records its sixth outing without a victory. A record that is anything but stellar, a few weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Gernot Rorh, who has made the qualification of his team for the final phase of the World Cup a priority, clearly has his work cut out for him.