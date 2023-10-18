Friendly: Zambia on a stroll against Uganda

Zambia faced Uganda this Tuesday evening in a friendly, in the United Arab Emirates. And the Chipolopolos won with a score of 3-0.

Surprised by Egypt (0-1) last week, Zambia found its way to victory. The Chipolopolos defeated Uganda this Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates. Opposed to the Cranes in a match counting for the October international break, the Zambians won with a clear score of 3-0.

Dominant and realistic, the locals relied on achievements from Patson Daka, author of a double (6th, 69th) and a goal from Fashion Sakala (64th). Enough to strengthen the confidence of Zambians before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the other meeting of the day, Niger snatched a draw against Libya (1-1) in Khouribga thanks to an equalizing goal scored by Moustapha Sabo. Already victorious over Somalia (3-0), Mena finished this international break without defeat. Add that the derby between the DRC and Angola resulted in a goalless draw (0-0).