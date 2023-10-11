FIFA Day: Benin-Sierra Leone, Mauritania-Burkina, matches scheduled in Morocco

Morocco has established itself as the destination of choice for the numerous African selections preparing for the 2023 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nations such as Benin, Niger, Liberia, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania and Sierra Leone have all confirmed their presence in the Sherifian Kingdom, where the international truce meetings will be held of October.

On October 14, four matches are on the program: Sierra Leone will face Benin, Mauritania will face Madagascar, Niger will meet Somalia, and Liberia will face Libya.

On October 17, four more matches will take place, with Madagascar against Benin, Mauritania taking on Burkina Faso, Libya playing Liberia, and Somalia crossing swords with Sierra Leone. A series of exciting confrontations awaits fans of African football this October in Morocco.