CHAN 2024: the host country of the competition known

The Confederation of African Football has finally designated the host country for the next African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. And CAF has chosen Kenya to host the continental tournament, according to local authorities.

While the choice of host country has so far blocked the CHAN 2024 qualifiers, this problem now seems to be a thing of the past. In any case, this is what the press release from the Kenyan Council of Ministers which met this Monday, October 9, 2023 suggests. In their note, the local authorities informed that the final phase of the African competition will be held in the East African country, already selected to host CAN 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.

“In addition to CAN 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in September 2024”we read in the press release which adds that the country was also chosen to organize “the CECAFA Under-18 Championship in November 2023 and the CECAFA CAN Under-15 Regional Championship (Pan-African school football) in December 2023”.

CAF has not yet made the information official and the timetable for the final phases of CHAN 2024 has not yet been published. The exact dates of the qualifiers and final stages of the tournament will be published soon by the governing body of African football. As a reminder, CHAN is reserved only for players playing in a club in their respective country.