DRC: At least 7 civilians killed and mutilated north of Goma

At least seven civilians were killed and mutilated Tuesday near Rumangabo, about 40 km north of Goma, in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the local chief and witnesses.

While fighting has intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and local militias on one side and the M23 rebels supported by Rwanda on the other, seven people were found with their throats slit and mutilated on Tuesday morning on national road 2, in the territory of Rutshuru.

Officially, this area was returned by the M23 at the start of the year to Kenyan troops deployed as part of an East African force, supposed to provide a buffer zone between the belligerents.

In fact, the M23 rebels maintained a presence and control of the trafficking of people and goods on sections of the RN 2 and in nearby villages.

During the night from Monday to Tuesday, individuals “in military uniforms and others in civilian uniforms” kidnapped seven people from their homes, including “the local chief of Bugoma (about 1 km from Rumangabo) and his deputy”, Patrick Ntamugabumwe, chief of the Rumangabo locality, told AFP.

On condition of anonymity, another source adds that troops from the East African force arrived there on Tuesday, “made their observation” Then “requested that the victims be buried”.

According to a resident contacted by telephone, “Most of the victims are traditional leaders who worked with the M23.”

