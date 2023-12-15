Europa League: all results from Thursday

Discover the results of the matches played Thursday evening across Europe, counting for the sixth and final day of the group stages of the Europa League.

The group stages of the Europa League bowed out on Thursday, with the matches of the sixth and final day. Loser of LASK (1-2), Toulouse validated its ticket for the play-offs of the competition. Identical fate for AS Roma who snatched their passport for the round of 16 after their overwhelming victory against Sheriff Tiraspol (3-0). Beaten by Villarreal (2-3), Rennes will also go through the play-offs.

In the other matches of this last day, Olympique de Marseille missed the opportunity to qualify directly for the round of 16 of the C3. Defeated 1-0 by Brighton, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his teammates will have to compete in the play-offs, just like the other French clubs in the running. Note the elimination of Betis after their setback against Rangers (2-3) while West Ham secured against Friborg (2-0).

The results of the evening:

Group A: West Ham 2-0 Fribourg, Olympiakos 5-2 Backa Topola

Group B: Ajax 3-1 AEK, Brighton 1-0 MARSEILLE

Group C: Betis 2-3 Rangers, Aris Limassol 1-3 Sparta Prague

Group D: Sporting 3-0 Sturm Graz, Rakow 0-4 Atalanta

Group E: Union St Gilloise 2-1 Liverpool, LASK 1-2 TOULOUSE

Group F: RENNES 2-3 Villarreal, Panathinaikos 1-2 Maccabi Haifa

Group G: AS Roma 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol, Slavia Prague 4-0 Servette

Group H: Leverkusen 5-1 Molde, Qarabag 2-1 Hacken