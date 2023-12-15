Brussels: sold out, no more tickets available for the Fally Ipupa concert

With less than three days left, the Fally Ipupa concert scheduled for Friday December 15, 2023 at the ING Arena in Brussels is sold out.

It’s incredible but true. All tickets for the Fally Ipupa concert have been sold. The 15,000 seats in the hall have found takers. A recent check on the Ticketmaster online ticket office confirms that there are no more tickets available.

In fact, all seat categories have been full since December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. Kinshasa time. Information which confirms that the concert will be held sold out in front of 15,000 spectators in Brussels.