Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo withdraws from CAN 2023

Injured ankle at the beginning of the month, during a Premier League match with his club Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo will miss CAN 2023 which opens next January, while the Cameroonian striker will be unavailable for 12 weeks according to his trainer.

The verdict is in for Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian striker is out of the 2023 Ivory Coast African Cup of Nations. Injured ankle with his club Brentford at the start of the month, the center forward of the Indomitable Lions will not return to the pitch before the end of the continental tournament. At a press conference this Friday, Bees coach Thomas Franck announced that his player will undergo surgery and will be away from the field for 12 weeks.

A hard blow for Rigobert Song, who loses the most prominent Cameroonian player this year. In the Premier League, the 24-year-old striker scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists with the Bees. As a reminder, CAN 2023 will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The Cameroonians are housed in group C, with Senegal, defending champion, Gambia and Guinea.