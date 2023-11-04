Equatorial Guinea wants to host the next Russia-Africa summit

Equatorial Guinea would like to host the third Russia-Africa summit and invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit. This was announced by the country’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

“I asked my friend, President Vladimir Putin, to allow Equatorial Guinea to host the next Russia-Africa summit if it can be held on the African continent,” he announced.

The president stressed that Equatorial Guinea has not signed the International Criminal Court (ICC) treaty and rejects the desire of other countries to impose their will on others. “We will not tolerate interference from other states, that is why we are submitting our candidacy to host the Russia-Africa conference… I told my friend President Putin, he will be able to participate personally and we will let’s invite you to Equatorial Guinea,” he said.