At 39, Carlos Kameni offers himself a new challenge in Spain

Without a club for several months, Carlos Kameni will finally put on his crampons. The veteran Cameroonian goalkeeper has signed with Spanish club Antequera CF, in the third division.

At 39, Idriss Carlos Kameni refuses to retire. Without a club for several months, the former Cameroonian international has found a new base. The man with 74 caps with the Indomitable Lions has signed with the Spanish third division club, Antequera CF. A new challenge for the former Espanyol Barcelona and Malaga goalkeeper.

In a recent interview relayed by the Iberian press, the Cameroonian goalkeeper assured that he still has a lot to give in this profession. “Physically, I am doing well and I am training better than when I was playing”argued the player who lives in Malaga. “Now I know how they train and how I should do things and that’s why I’m reluctant to retire.”insisted Carlos Kameni.

“I feel strong physically and mentally to enjoy my passion. I want to continue and allow the youngest to think that if I have arrived, they can arrive. I hope that in the coming days they will be able to see me in the fields. a few minutes ago, an offer fell, he added.