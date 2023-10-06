Egypt: the list of Pharaohs against South Africa and against Algeria

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria unveiled this Friday his list of players selected for the October 2023 gathering. The Pharaohs will face Zambia and Algeria.

Egypt will host two friendly matches during the October international window. The Pharaohs will face Zambia and Algeria respectively on the 12th and 16th of this month, at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Two important meetings for the North African team, part of the preparation for the CAN 2023 scheduled for the start of next year in Ivory Coast and the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup next month.

“The match against Tunisia was not my strongest with the Pharaohs. Because I have already faced Belgium. The matches between Zambia and Algeria constitute an important test for players who wish to play two strong confrontations in 72 hours.declared Rui Vitoria, relayed by the X account of the Egyptian Football Federation.

“We are always looking for strong friendships in preparation for African nations and World Cup qualifiers. My contract with the Egyptian national team continues until 2026 and my goal is to qualify for the World Cup”added the Portuguese technician.

For this double confrontation, the Egypt coach called on a group of 25 players. Pharaohs captain and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is obviously part of the group. We also note the presence of El Neny and Trezeguet who are returning to the squad.

The list of Egypt: