Rwanda 2nd, Namibia 8th: the Top 10 African countries with the lowest crime rates

The Global Organized Crime Index 2023 recently released its annual report of the countries with the highest level of security when it comes to organized crime. In Africa, no French-speaking country appears in this ranking, which is largely dominated by East African nations.

According to data published by the Global Organized Crime Index on September 26, it is Sao Tome and Principe which sits at the top of the African ranking and is positioned in second place internationally with the lowest crime rate. This picturesque island is closely followed by Rwanda and the Seychelles, occupying 29th and 35th place respectively globally in terms of security from organized crime.

Lesotho, Comoros and Eritrea complete this African top 10 by ranking 39th, 40th and 41st globally. Cape Verde takes seventh place in Africa (52nd in the world), followed by Namibia (8th, 53rd in the world) and Botswana (9th, 54th in the world), before Mauritius brings up the rear.

The evaluation criteria of the Global Organized Crime Index 2023

The assessment of the Global Organized Crime Index is based on rigorous criteria, mainly focused on crime, which constitutes the first component of the index. This component is divided into two distinct subcomponents: markets and criminal actors.

Criminal markets encompass the political, social and economic systems that surround all stages of illicit trade and/or exploitation of goods or people. The report also takes into account the size, scope and influence of 15 specific criminal markets, revealing a comprehensive picture of the organized crime ecosystem.