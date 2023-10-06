Champions League: PSG group to face Newcastle with Mbappé

PSG coach Luis Enrique has published his list of players selected for the trip to Newcastle, as part of the second day of Group F of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé is part of the group.

After being held in check on the Clermont lawn (0-0), penultimate in Ligue 1, on Saturday, PSG is now focusing on the Champions League. Wednesday evening, Luis Enrique’s team will travel to Newcastle to consolidate their place as leader of Group F.

For this meeting, coach Luis Enrique called on a reduced group of 19 players. Announced uncertain, Kylian Mbappé is part of the list, as is Achraf Hakimi, scorer against Dortmund (2-0) two weeks ago. Injured, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Marco Asensio are excluded from the group. Kang-in Lee is outside Europe. The South Korean is currently playing the Asian Games with his country.

The PSG group:

Navas, Hakimi, Ugarte, Marquinhos, Mbappé, Ruiz, Ramos, Dembélé, Pereira, Vitinha, Hernandez, Kolo Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Skriniar, Tenas, Donnarumma.