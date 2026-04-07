Economic situation: performances which confirm resilience March 27, 2026

Senegal will post solid economic performance in 2025, driven by the boom in energy exports and controlled inflation. If these results support the authorities’ discourse on the resilience of the economy, they also raise questions about the sustainability of this dynamic in an uncertain international context.

“The economic situation in 2025 was marked by solid performance in terms of growth, with a rate of 7.8%,” declared the Minister of Finance and Budget, Cheikh Diba, during a press briefing. Growth which, according to him, “benefits in particular from a positive development in the external sector, while consumer prices remained generally stable”. This performance is largely based on a structural turning point: Senegal’s entry into the circle of net exporters of energy products. “On the external level, Senegal entered the net exporting countries of energy products in 2025,” underlined the minister. Exports have thus increased by 52% compared to 2024, driven by oil and gas production, but also by “the good performance of the gold sector”. At the same time, imports were contained, with an increase limited to 2%.

“Our imports have, for their part, been contained,” said Cheikh Diba, highlighting an improvement in the country’s external position. This development marks a break with traditional external imbalances. However, it remains largely dependent on the performance of the extractive sector, which exposes the economy to fluctuations in international prices and production hazards. The question of diversification therefore remains central to the consolidation of this dynamic. Inflation under control In terms of prices, the authorities highlight controlled inflation. “Inflation stood at 0.8% year-on-year at the end of February,” said the minister, estimating that this “reflects the results of the government’s policy aimed at controlling the cost of living.” He noted in particular the drop in the prices of fresh and energy products, of 2.4% and 1.5% respectively over one year.

While this stability constitutes a positive signal, it remains partly dependent on external factors and public measures whose sustainability will depend on the budgetary margins available. It is precisely on this area that the government intends to concentrate its efforts. “We are continuing ambitious budgetary consolidation efforts initiated since 2024,” said Cheikh Diba. The objective is to reduce the budget deficit from 13.4% of GDP in 2024 to 3% by 2027, while “preserving spending in priority social sectors”. To achieve this, the authorities are banking on strengthening revenue mobilization. “The results for the first months of 2026 are particularly encouraging,” assured the minister, referring to “an added value compared to the revenue objectives at the end of February”.

This dynamic is part of the Economic and Social Recovery Plan (Pres), which aims to broaden the tax base and improve collection. At the same time, an effort to rationalize expenses is underway. “Recent announcements on the reorganization of the parapublic sector illustrate this desire,” said Cheikh Diba, emphasizing the objective of better efficiency of public spending. However, this strategy is part of a constrained environment. The tightening of financing conditions and the increase in debt service limits the room for maneuver. In this context, the credibility of the budgetary trajectory becomes decisive. Rationalization of expenditure On the question of financing, the minister put forward a diversified approach. “Senegal has built a medium-term debt strategy which is part of the vision of the highest authorities for endogenous development,” he explained. The country thus continues to mobilize resources from its partners, in particular through “a program of 135 million dollars with the World Bank, including 35 million in donations”.

At the same time, recourse to the regional financial market remains an important lever. “Senegal continues to mobilize financing on the regional financial market (…) under more favorable conditions than those observed on international markets,” said the minister. Overall, the performances recorded in 2025 reflect robust short-term economic dynamics, largely supported by energy resources. “The results will speak for themselves,” assured Cheikh Diba. Still, transforming this growth into sustainable development, less dependent on raw materials and more inclusive, constitutes the main challenge for the years to come.

By Omar FEDIOR