Djiba Family Congress in Casamance: A strong moment of exchanges and social cohesion

BIGNONA – The Minister of Land and Air Transport, Yankhoba Diémé, chaired Saturday, March 28, the first edition of the congress of the Djiba family from throughout Casamance, the diaspora and even the Gambia in Suelle. The former Minister of Infrastructure was accompanied by the deputy prefect of Bignona and the sub-prefect of the Sindian district.

Launched on March 27 for three days under the theme: “United by our values, strong together”, this event which takes place in the commune of Suelle allows families to commune but above all to strengthen social cohesion and peace in Casamance. To this end, joking cousinage was used to invite the Niassy, ​​Bodian and Sagna families to be more tolerant. Moreover, all these families took part in the first edition of the Djiba de la Casamance family congress. “It’s extremely important in this world tinged with divisions or clichés. In a Casamance which is in the process of being reconstituted, with the work of the territorial administration, it is important that we can meet from time to time in apolitical formats,” praised and encouraged Yankhoba Diémé, sponsor of the event. The Minister of Transport asked the territorial administration to encourage this type of initiative which, according to him, contributes to the promotion of peace in Casamance.

Coordinator of the steering committee, Nfally Djiba, indicated that this congress is a moment of exchange which promotes the socio-economic development of Casamance. Continuing, Mr. Djiba welcomed the success of the first edition. “The congress is a framework for exchanges and sharing between the daughters and sons of the Djiba family to see how to organize themselves and better carry out development actions for the family,” explained Nfally Djiba. Thus, the last day of the congress is devoted to prayer for the definitive return of peace in Casamance, with the active participation of the Imâm ratib of Bignona, El Hadji Ousmane Fansou Bodian.