Strike from March 30 to April 1, 2026: the Federation of Road Transport Unions maintains its slogan

The transport sector will be paralyzed for 72 hours. The general secretary of the Senegal Road Transport Union, Fallou Samb, confirms the strike movement as of Monday March 30, 2026. The Federation of Road Transport Unions, which had left the negotiating table, denounces a “lack of seriousness” and “respect for procedures”.

On their boycott of the meeting, Fallou Samb points out “the presence in the room of a trade unionist who did not sign the notice, presenting himself as an “advisor to the minister””. The initial absence of the minister himself is also seen as a sign of disinterest. Mr. Samb also indexes the format of the meeting.

“The crowded room, instead of a restricted negotiating framework, did not allow for serious technical discussions,” he adds. Despite the “empty chair policy” during the second meeting, Fallou Samb specifies that the grievance remains the same: “the presence of a trade unionist who did not sign the notice”.

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The federation says, however, that it is open to a serious discussion, provided that the State addresses itself exclusively to the real signatories. Furthermore, Mr. Samb denounces the refusal of the authorities to officially recognize their federation, born on February 16, 2026, seeing it as “an attempt to make a mockery of their movement”.

The Federation recalls that its demands relate to legality and not to money. The strikers protest against the “harassment” and “corruption of law enforcement” on the roads, demanding the application of agreements on the reduction of checkpoints.