DRC: UN condemns M23 and ADF attacks

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned recent attacks carried out by the March 23 Movement (M23) and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued Thursday, June 20, members of the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned a series of recent attacks perpetrated by the March 23 Movement (M23) and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC). These attacks not only caused numerous civilian casualties, but also injured a peacekeeper from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The Security Council expressed its deep concern over the escalation of violence, in particular the attack on the Mugunga internally displaced persons camp on May 3, which caused numerous civilian casualties in the North Kivu province. . Radio Okapi, the UN radio station in the DRC, reported that these attacks worsen the already precarious security and humanitarian situation in the region.

Security Council members stressed that systematic attacks by the ADF and the current M23 offensive towards Kanyabayonga, which have displaced 350,000 people in the past week, are further deteriorating the situation. This violence led to the suspension of food distribution operations and hospital services.

Furthermore, the Security Council reiterated its call on all stakeholders to respect international humanitarian law and human rights, and to immediately end attacks against civilians. The Council also reiterated the need to strengthen international efforts to restore peace and stability in the DRC.