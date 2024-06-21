Zambia: American tourist killed by elephant

A 64-year-old American tourist was killed by an elephant in Livingstone, Zambia, on Wednesday. The incident is the second fatal attack of its kind in the country this year, according to local authorities.

American tourist from New Mexico, Juliana Gle Tourneau, died Wednesday in Livingstone, Zambia, after being attacked by an elephant. According to Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka, Tourneau was part of a group of tourists observing a herd of elephants near the Maramba Cultural Bridge. The group had stopped due to traffic caused by the animals.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. when the elephant attacked the vehicle, throwing Tourneau outside before trampling her. Local authorities confirmed that she died from her injuries at the scene. Commissioner Daka detailed the circumstances of the attack in a statement to Zambian national television channel ZNBC.

This is the second fatal attack involving an elephant in Zambia this year. Last March, another American tourist was killed and five others were injured while on safari in a Zambian national park.

Zambian authorities have reiterated their call for caution for wildlife-viewing tourists, highlighting the potential dangers of interacting with wild animals.