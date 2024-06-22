Gabon: President Oligui Nguema dismisses his younger brother from his post

In Gabon, the president of the Transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma, dismissed his younger brother, Aurélien Marcel Mintsa Nguema, from his position as Director General of Budget and Public Finance, thus reducing the considerable influence held by this position in the within the Gabonese administration.

During Thursday’s council of ministers, Oligui Nguéma ratified the suspension of Aurélien Marcel Mintsa Nguema, a decision previously taken by the Minister of Public Accounts, Charles M’ba. The president’s half-brother, Aurélien Marcel Mintsa Nguema, was replaced by Wilfried Nzamba Mangala.

However, the new director will not have the same broad powers as his predecessors. The DGBFIP was split into two separate entities. A draft decree was adopted by the Council of Ministers, creating the General Directorate of Budgetary and Financial Control, with specific responsibilities.

In addition, this decree establishes the separation of the functions of authorizing officer and controller. “The concentration of budget execution control prerogatives within the General Directorate of Budget and Public Finance (DGBFIP) since 2015 has led to numerous excesses of parliamentary authorizations, in violation of the law, and has harmed credibility of the executive »recognizes the council of ministers.