CAN 2023: “Algeria will not be among the favorites”, George Leekens

Despite its offensive armada led by Riyad Mahrez and Islam Silimani, Algeria will not be among the favorites for CAN 2023 which will take place in Ivory Coast, according to its former coach George Leekens.

Qualified for the final phase, Algeria is one of the favorites for CAN 2023, alongside Senegal, defending champion, Morocco and Nigeria. Winners of the 2019 edition, the Fennecs dream of climbing onto the African roof again, after their fiasco in 2021 in Cameroon where the Algerians were eliminated in the group stages.

Former coach of the Greens, Belgian technician George Leekens spoke about the potential of the Algerians, a few weeks before the continental competition. “ The Algerian team maintains its solidity and competence, as evidenced by its recent results, It has many world-renowned players, which is an asset for the current coach, Djamel Belmadi. The Algerian Football Federation made a wise decision by keeping him in his post, despite past disappointments » declared the Belgian in an interview with the site winwin.

A few weeks before CAN 2023, Leekens thinks that, despite its quality, Algeria is not among the favorites to succeed Senegal. “ Players must be mentally strong to handle the tournament well. I think their experience from the last edition will be beneficial to them in Ivory Coast. However, I would say that Algeria will not be among the favorites to win the title, but they could spring a surprise, like what they accomplished in 2019 »added the coach who retired in 2020.

As a reminder, Algeria is housed in group D, alongside Angola, Mauritania and Burkina-Faso. The Fennecs launch their campaign against the Palencas Negras on January 15.