Friendly: Algeria crushes Cape Verde

For the FIFA days of this month of October, Algeria faced Cape Verde this Thursday evening, as part of a friendly match. The Fennecs enjoyed a walk in the park with a clear victory with a score of 5-1.

Amoura opened the scoring on a service from Riyad Mahrez (12th). A few minutes later, Houssem Aouar distinguished himself with a double in two minutes (39th, 41st), to give his team a comfortable advantage before the break. At the final whistle of this first part, Djamel Belmadi’s men had already done the hardest part.

The Cape Verdeans reduced the gap as soon as they returned from the locker room thanks to a goal from Bebe in the 55th minute, but this glimmer of hope was fleeting. Algeria quickly regained control of the match and widened the gap on the scoreboard. Goals from Zerrouki in the 60th minute and Slimani from the penalty spot in the 89th minute sealed the evening.

A convincing victory for the Algerians which already sets the tone for the next CAN, which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. As a reminder, the draw for the competition took place in parallel with this meeting this Thursday. The Fennecs inherited group D, with Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola. A group completely within the reach of the Algerians, who had been eliminated from the group stage of the CAN in Cameroon.