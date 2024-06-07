DRC: polio vaccination campaign targets 2 million children

From May 13 to 15, around two million children in South Kivu will be vaccinated against polio. This initiative will also include vitamin A supplementation and antiparasitic treatment.

In a move aimed at eradicating polio and improving children's health, health authorities in South Kivu will launch a massive vaccination campaign from May 13 to 15. This campaign will target around two million children aged 0 to 59 months in the 34 zones of the province, according to information relayed by local media.

Dr. Joseph Matundanya, provincial coordinator of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), announced these figures during a press conference on May 5, as reported by Radio Okapi, the UN radio in the DRC.

In addition to vaccination against poliomyelitis, this campaign will also include vitamin A supplementation and antiparasitic treatment with Mebendazole. This holistic approach aims to resolve parasitosis problems and strengthen children's immunity, thereby contributing to their overall well-being.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out using a door-to-door method, allowing health teams to reach all households and educate parents on the importance of vaccination. “We want to ensure that every child is protected against polio and enjoys better health through vitamin A and antiparasitic treatment,” explained Dr. Matundanya.