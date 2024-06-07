Cameroon: Marc Brys refuses to work with Fecafoot staff

A few days before the crucial matches for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Marc Brys, the coach of the Indomitable Lions, has just issued a surprising ultimatum. The Belgian technician does not want to work with the Fecafoot staff.

New twist in the standoff between the Cameroonian Football Federation and the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports. Sunday evening, the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, clearly expressed his refusal to collaborate with the technical staff designated by Fecafoot. Only those responsible for nutrition and physical preparation find favor in his eyes.

On the other hand, Brys categorically rejects the appointment of Ndtoungou Mpile Martin and Pagou David as first and second assistant coach, respectively. This decision goes against the directives announced by the body led by Samuel Eto'o during the peace press conference on May 30.

The coach of the Indomitable Lions seems to favor the deputies proposed by the Ministry of Sports, thus accentuating the divide between the country's two sporting institutions. This unprecedented situation plunges the preparation of the Indomitable Lions into total confusion at a crucial moment in their qualifying campaign.

To add spice to this tense climate, another controversy broke out on Sunday evening at the Hilton hotel in Yaoundé, where the players were to be accommodated. Upon their arrival, they were greeted by two separate reception committees, each representing one of the parties in conflict. This situation not only sowed disorder among the players, but it also illustrated the degree of division between Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports.