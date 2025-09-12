CAN 2025: CAF celebrates the CAP of 100 days before kick -off

. .

The African Football Confederation (CAF) marked, this Thursday, the symbolic stage of the 100 days preceding the start of the African Cup of Nations 2025.

For the first time since 1988, Morocco will host the most prestigious competition for African football. From December 21, 2025 to January 16, 2026, 24 selections will compete in an expected atmosphere as electric.

Nine stadiums divided into six cities – Rabat, Casablanca, Fez, Tangier, Marrakech and Agadir – will be the scene of a month of football, where the continent and the rest of the world will have its eyes turned towards the Cherifian kingdom.