DRC: Japan will still wait for Félix Tshisekedi

The Congolese president cancels his state trip to this country for the second time.

And two! For the second time in four years, President Tshisekedi Félix Tshisekedi has just canceled at the last minute a state trip to Japan and his meeting, scheduled for next Monday… April 1, with Emperor Nahurito.

Reason officially put forward by the communications service of the Congolese presidency, the ongoing massacres in Beni in the province of Ituri. The ADF terrorists, an Islamist movement from neighboring Uganda, are accused of the massacres.

Tuesday's announcement of this postponement went down badly in Tokyo where preparations for this trip were being completed. “This demonstrates once again the constant improvisation of this Congolese regime. explains a diplomatic source.

Heading for Togo and soon Paris

On Wednesday, a few hours after this cancellation justified by security reasons in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi was seen in Lomé, the capital of Togo where he spoke with his local counterpart Faure Gnassingbé. For months, the Togolese president has been offering his good offices in the Congolese crisis. But this “friendship and working” visit, according to the official press release from the Togolese presidency, is “part of the regular consultations between the two leaders”. L

”The deaths of Beni do not seem to bother Tshisekedi when it comes to going to Lomé”, notes, bitterly, a Congolese deputy who opts for anonymity. “With the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty for traitors, we can never be careful enough”he continues.

After Lomé, Félix Tshisekedi went to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, whose president Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani currently presides over the destiny of the African Union.

The Congolese president is expected to be in Paris at the end of April for a two-day visit.

Nearly 300 Congolese in Tokyo

If Félix Tshisekedi will not land in Tokyo this weekend, a strong Congolese delegation has been there for several days. “It's a traditional delegation for a preparatory mission, except that Kinshasa never does half-measures, there are more than 250 Congolese who are on mission to prepare for this canceled trip. Simply count the cost of more than 250 round-trip plane tickets between Kinshasa and Tokyo, thousands of hotel nights and you get an incredible amount of expenditure for the coffers of a state which is struggling to pay its civil servants. concluded an African diplomat.

