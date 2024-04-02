2026 World Cup (Q)-Morocco: the verdict is in for Sofyan Amrabat

The Confederation of African Football has delivered its verdict in the case of Sofyan Amrabat, suspended during the last African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. And CAF imposed a two-match suspension on the Moroccan international.

The decision fell for Sofyan Amrabat. Two months after his expulsion during the match against South Africa in the round of 16 of CAN 2023, the Moroccan international finally knows his sanction. The defensive midfielder is suspended for the Morocco national team's next two matches.

According to information relayed by the local press, the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) formally announced the suspension of Sofyan Amrabat for two matches. This sanction follows the red card received by the player during the match against South Africa on January 30, a match which ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Atlas Lions against Bafana Bafana.

This suspension comes at a crucial time for the Moroccan national team, as it prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Africa. Sofyan Amrabat, who is currently on loan at Manchester United, will miss the two important matches against Zambia and Congo, scheduled for June 2 and 9.