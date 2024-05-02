DRC: Félix Tshisekedi denounces foreign “predatory and expansionist desires”

Visiting Paris, Félix Tshisekedi criticized the predatory and expansionist ambitions of certain foreign powers.

On April 29, the Congolese President addressed “the tragedy his country is experiencing”during the presentation of his book “For a Congo found” during his first official visit to France. “This forum gives me the opportunity to share with your audience the disappointment of the Congolese people in the face of the ignorance of the injustice they have endured for more than 30 years because of a war that was imposed on them”he declared without explicitly naming the slip-ups or the actors in question.

Indeed, these comments come shortly after the DRC accused the American company Apple of using minerals from mines “illegally exploited” in its products. According to Kinshasa, these minerals would then be “transported out of the DRC, in particular to Rwanda, to be laundered there”.

During this visit, Félix Tshisekedi should ask Emmanuel Macron to take measures against Kigali. This Tuesday, he was scheduled to visit the Military School with the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, followed by a working lunch at the Élysée with Emmanuel Macron. At the end of this lunch, the two presidents will hold a press conference.