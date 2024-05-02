“Neither MINSEP nor FECAFOOT…”, Marc Brys warns Samuel Eto’o

Despite opposition from FECAFOOT led by Samuel Eto'o, Marc Brys, appointed as coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, is already at work.

Before his first two tests with the national team next June, the Belgian technician, renowned for his intransigence towards the rules, spoke bluntly in an interview with the newspaper Le Monde, warning against certain common practices among Indomitable Lions.

In the tumult that followed his hasty arrival at the beginning of April, Marc Brys stood out. At 61 years old, originally from Antwerp in Belgium, he wasted no time in starting work. After signing his contract at the Ministry of Sports with Mouelle Kombi Narcisse and in the absence of Samuel Eto'o, president of FECAFOOT who does not officially recognize him for the moment, the former coach of OHL Louvain (2020- 2023) undertook a European tour to meet the Cameroonian players likely to be called up in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

While waiting for his first official selection with the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys returned to his eventful arrival with the Cameroonians, discussing several sensitive subjects. Among them, his relationship (for the moment non-existent) with Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

For this reason, he says he is not trying to convince those who do not yet accept him as Cameroon coach by declaring that he would not tolerate the presence of leaders in his locker room. “In the locker room, it is the coach, his technical staff and the players who have their place, neither the Ministry of Sports nor FECAFOOT have a say”affirmed Marc Brys firmly.

This is a clear warning to Samuel Eto'o, who has often intervened in the players' locker room in recent months, as reported by several sources close to the national team.